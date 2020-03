Storm Starts Up Four-Well Pad, Sour Gas Plant Project At Nig

The start-up of a four (four net) well pad at Nig, British Columbia in late November added production in the fourth quarter of 2019 while funds flow benefitted from an improvement in natural gas prices at Station 2 and AECO, says Storm Resources Ltd.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more