Seven SPE Training Courses Offered at the Upcoming Heavy Oil and Unconventional Resources Conferences
Returning for its 3rd year as a co-located event, the SPE Canada Heavy Oil and Unconventional Resources Conference will provide a platform for industry thought-leaders to discuss the current and future trends within the oil and gas industry on March 18-19 at the BMO Centre in Calgary, Alberta.
The conferences will open with an important Keynote Panel Session — Changing the Way we Work: How Should Canada’s Oil and Gas Industry Adapt to the Energy Mix of the Future.
TECHNICAL AND SPECIAL SESSIONS
The conference will then break out into two days of technical content offering 90+ paper presentations, plus a recently added track of Special Sessions featuring panels and presentations on:
- Nuclear Energy
- Methane Emissions
- Carbon Capture
- Start-ups
- International Heavy Oil
- Innovating from Within: an SPE/CSPG Collaboration
- And the best of our Montney, Data Analytics, and Thermal Well Integrity events!
View technical programs: Heavy Oil Conference | Unconventional Resources Conference
REGISTER TODAY!
By registering for one conference, you gain access to the technical programs of both conferences plus a shared exhibit floor. Register today for the Heavy Oil Conference or the Unconventional Resources Conference.
GROUP DISCOUNT
Are you considering sending a group of 6 or more employees from your company? Save an additional CAD 75 per person by submitting a group registration. Email us at CanadianRegistration@spe.org to further inquire.
TRAINING COURSES
Start earning your 2020 CEUs by taking any of the 7 training courses being offered on 17 March. Topics covered include:
-
- Methane Emissions,
- Machine Learning,
- Thermal Well Design,
- SAGD Analytics Models,
- Multistage Completions for Hydraulic Fracturing,
- Production Rate Transient Analysis,
- Shale and Tight Reservoir Technical Analysis
SPONSORSHIP AND EXHIBITS
Get in Front of Key E&P Professionals — Choose a Sponsorship or Exhibit Opportunity That is Right for Your Business
Why sponsor or exhibit?
- To showcase your newest products and technology
- Brand awareness
- Show support the industry
- Expand your network and meet face-to-face with customers from both disciplines!
Contact Kristin Briard with inquiries or to discuss customization options.
- Categories:
- Courses and Conferences