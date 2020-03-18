Global Hedging Data For Upstream Companies

In these highly uncertain times, it is vital to quickly identify the producers around the world that are best protected against new and abrupt market changes.

Evaluate Energy's global hedging database enables contract-by-contract analysis of every upstream oil and gas producer's commodity hedging portfolio. Find out more about our hedging product at this link.

Our data allows industry analysts, investors, fund managers and upstream leaders to instantly review standardized hedging data across the industry. This allows them to benchmark peers and compare the latest hedging positions to earlier portfolios.

What data is included in the Evaluate Energy hedging product?

Hedged volumes for oil, gas, natural gas liquids and other commodities

Prices and time periods involved for each individual contract

Aggregated positions by company to 2024

Company coverage includes all U.S. and Canadian producers, as well as other publicly-listed hedgers around the world

How do I find out more?

For our hedging product brochure , click here.

, click here. For a full, no-obligation demonstration of the product, click here.

of the product, click here. For an example of the data being put to use, read our latest article at this link that uses our Canadian subset of the data and includes a data sample for Athabasca Oil Corp.'s latest hedge positions.

All data is sourced from public documents released by oil and gas producers and standardized by Evaluate Energy to enable both industry-wide or company-specific levels of analysis.

Request a demonstration of our global hedging product at this link.