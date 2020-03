CES Posts Record Revenue Driven By U.S. Activity

The United States market accounted for 71 per cent of record revenue of $1.28 billion in 2019, up from $1.27 billion in 2018, for CES Energy Solutions Corp. whose U.S. drilling fluids division successfully grew market share and maintained significant cash flow generation.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more