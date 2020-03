Tidewater’s New Assets Boost 2019 Results

New assets placed into service in 2019, including the Pipestone Gas Plant and the acquisition of the Prince George Refinery, helped Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. post record adjusted EBITDA of nearly $40 million (12 cents per share) in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more