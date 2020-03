Pine Cliff Drills 2 Wells In 2019, Output Slightly Down

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. expanded its prospect inventory by identifying prospective drilling locations on its existing land base and drilling two 100 per cent Pekisko oils wells during the fourth quarter.

