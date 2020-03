IEA Says Canadian Oil Output To Pick Up As Takeaway Capacity Improves

Faced with export capacity constraints and mandatory production curtailments, Canada’s largest oil producers cut output last year, but production is still expected to climb over the next five years, the International Energy Agency (IEA) says in its Oil 2020 Analysis and forecast to 2025 report released Monday.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more