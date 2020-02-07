ARC Names New CFO

Effective immediately, Kris Bibby will be promoted to the position of senior vice-president and chief financial officer at ARC Resources Ltd., replacing Van Dafoe who is retiring, the company has announced.

Bibby joined ARC in 2014 in the role of vice-president, finance and over the last six years has proven the strength of his leadership and strategic abilities in managing the finance, risk management, capital markets, and information technology and systems responsibilities at ARC. A commercially minded leader with previous CFO experience, both internationally and domestically, he will oversee the finance, treasury, accounting, tax, risk management, capital markets, marketing, and information technology teams at ARC.

ARC also thanked Dafoe, who had a 21-year career at ARC and has been an integral part of its success as the company has grown to a 150,000 boe-per day company from a 10,000 boe-per-day company.