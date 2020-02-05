Mike Rose To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award By The Energy Council
A fair leader, a modest man and a fantastic visionary — Mike Rose’s story can teach us a lot about Alberta, business focus, keeping an open mind and independent thinking. To celebrate his achievements and hear about his motivations from mentors, friends and family, join Canada Assembly & Dinner 2020, May 7 in Hotel Arts, Calgary. Dinner always sells out with 350+ CEOs usually present.
