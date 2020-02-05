Low Risk — Light Oil — Drill Ready Cardium Bioturbated Development Opportunity

The company is making available, for sale or swap, its 33.33% net working interest in a single section of Cardium rights, as well as its 3% GORR covering 2.75 net sections of Cardium rights. All lands are concentrated amongst active development programs with several prolific, recently drilled, Cardium Hz wells.

Opportunity Highlights:

Most recent nearby Whitecap and Yangarra well results yielding Oil IP rates greater than 900bbls/d (WCP 02/8-29 & YGR 4-5).

Compelling economics with rapid payouts and reliable, established, production curves.

‘Drill Ready’ opportunity from existing multi-well pad site, with existing pipelines and facilities in place.

Pooling opportunities with adjacent landowners to accommodate extended reach Hz drilling.

Interested parties may contact kxlland@kfoc.net for more detailed analysis and information relating to timing of the offering.