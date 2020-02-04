AB & BC Montney Technical Session — An Update On AB And BC's Montney Resource Play

CSUR is pleased to offer an AB & BC Montney Workshop on February 20th, 2020 at the Annex North Conference Center (801 7th Ave). The objective for the day is to provide an update on the overall Montney Resource Play.

As the Oil & Gas industry continues to struggle to find its place in the challenging economic environment within Canada, operators and their working interest partners continue to innovate and transform their businesses to meet these challenges. The various stakeholders within the Montney are affected with these challenges and must adapt and find ways to stay competitive.

The importance of the Montney within the Unconventional Resource sector in Western Canada cannot be overlooked. This resource play will be the critical anchor reserves for the emerging LNG industry. Numerous aspects of the Montney play will be discussed during the workshop. Attendees will get the opportunity to hear from and dialogue with speakers from various sectors of the industry throughout the day.

The workshop will be of interest to a broad range of professionals whose organizations have a vested interest in the Montney and are keen to hear how their peers / competitors are working their respective acreages & properties and how technology is advancing the play.

Location: 801 Seventh +15

Date/Time Information: Thursday, February 20th, 2020 (from 08:00 to 16:00)

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website.