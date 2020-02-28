Nominations Are Now Open: Energy Transition And D&I Champion During Canada Assembly
Energy Council is working hard to make this year’s Canada Assembly & Awards Dinner one to remember, and having Mike Rose, President & CEO of Tourmaline Oil Corp; accepting the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award feels like an incredible start.
This year, we'll be supporting best practice and shining a light on excellence within the energy industry in Canada with two brand new award categories, The Energy Transition Award and D&I Champion of the Year Award.
The entry process is quick and simple, meaning there’s still time for you to get some fantastic entries submitted!
The Energy Transition Award:
https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/PJXVGSK
D&I Champion of the Year Award:
https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/PLB2RNB
Do you know a colleague, client, or company that deserves to be celebrated? We want to hear your stories on who in Canada deserves to win.
