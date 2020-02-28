Fracking With Jello: Family Science Day! February 29

Fracking with Jello: Family Science Day! will be held on Saturday, February 29th at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in the Johnson-Cobbe Energy Centre from 9:30am – 5:00pm. Drop in anytime.

This fun family event aims to show off the innovative ways resource workers harvest the energy the world needs. Through hands-on experiments, guests will learn the science behind energy production - everything from fracking to density, porosity, and pressure. Get a chance to tour the SAIT facilities, meet students and professors, and even check out the rig simulator. There is something for everyone, in or out of industry, experience or none, young or old!

The event is open to the public and is for families, industry professionals, students, and children of all ages.

Tickets are $10 per family. Ticket available at the door (cash only) or online https://frackingwithjello.eventbrite.ca