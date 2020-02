Husky’s China Operations Weathering Impacts Related To Coronavirus; Could Consider Reducing 2020 Capex

Husky Energy Inc.’s top executive says his company’s operations in China have been relatively unscathed by the coronavirus outbreak and that employee wellbeing remains the number one priority.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more