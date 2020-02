‘Blueprint For Jobs’ Will Include Maintaining Petchem Program, TIER To Support ‘Clean’ Development

The government’s ‘Blueprint for Jobs’ that was highlighted in the throne speech this week will include maintenance of the $1.1 billion Petrochemicals Diversification Program and using Technology, Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) to support clean development of the resource sector.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more