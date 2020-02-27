Adapting To The Energy Mix Of The Future – SPE Canada’s Co-located Heavy Oil And Unconventional Resources Conferences Tackle Big Topics Within The E&P Industry

Returning for its 3rd year as a co-located event, the SPE Canada Heavy Oil and Unconventional Resources Conference will provide a platform for industry thought-leaders to discuss the current and future trends within the oil and gas industry on March 18-19 at the BMO Centre in Calgary, Alberta.

The conferences will open with an important Keynote Panel Session — Changing the Way we Work: How Should Canada’s Oil and Gas Industry Adapt to the Energy Mix of the Future.

TECHNICAL AND SPECIAL SESSIONS

The conference will then break out into two days of technical content offering 90+ paper presentations, plus a recently added track of Special Sessions featuring panels and presentations on:

Nuclear Energy

Methane Emissions

Carbon Capture

Start-ups

International Heavy Oil

Innovating from Within: an SPE/CSPG Collaboration

And the best of our Montney, Data Analytics, and Thermal Well Integrity events!

By registering for one conference, you gain access to the technical programs of both conferences plus a shared exhibit floor. Register today for the Heavy Oil Conference or the Unconventional Resources Conference.

TRAINING COURSES

Start earning your 2020 CEUs by taking any of the 7 training courses being offered on 17 March. Topics covered include:

Methane Emissions, Machine Learning, Thermal Well Design, SAGD Analytics Models, Multistage Completions for Hydraulic Fracturing, Production Rate Transient Analysis, Shale and Tight Reservoir Technical Analysis

