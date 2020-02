Indigenous Groups Backing Alberta Challenge To Bill C-69

The Woodland Cree First Nation, northwest of Peace River, will receive a $187,688 grant to intervene in support of the Alberta government’s constitutional challenge of the federal government’s Bill C-69, the Impact Assessment Act.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more