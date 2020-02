CSUR Montney Event Hears About China’s Natural Gas Matters

Among the risks facing Montney producers is the behemoth would-be LNG customer in China increasing its own domestic natural gas supply — something easier said than done, according to Aaron Engen vice-chair of BMO Capital Markets.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more