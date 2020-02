NGTL Edson Mainline Expansion Subject Of CER Oral Indigenous Hearings

The commission of the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) this week in Edmonton will hear oral Indigenous knowledge on an application from NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) to build and operate approximately 85 kilometres of natural gas pipeline in central Alberta.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more