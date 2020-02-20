Senior Consulting Geologist

Experienced in geological mapping, prospect generation, property evaluation, land sale analysis, evaluation of land expiries and well abandonment's, identification of by-passed pay and missed opportunities. Operational experience with horizontal and vertical wells. Experienced in working conventional oil and gas properties as well as heavy oil and tight gas sand properties. Have worked SE Sask., southern, eastern, central, and northern Alberta, and NE British Columbia. Experienced with Geoscout, Accumap, and familiar with Petra. Available for short- or long-term projects.

Contact E-mail: hcsearch@shaw.ca

DOB Classifieds

If you have property to sell, need office space, require staff or want to let operators know about a new service, use the DOB classifieds to get your message quickly to oil and gas companies in Canada. Classifieds cost $75 + GST. Email ads to editor@dailyoilbulletin.com.