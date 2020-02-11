Quorum Software Presents The 2020 CAPL/CAPLA Spring Networking Event Featuring Speaker Hockey Legend Lanny McDonald! Register Today

Event Details:

CAPL/CAPLA Spring Networking Event Presented by Quorum Software



Thursday, March 5, 2020

Time: 16:30 – 21:00

Location: The Metropolitan on Stephen Ave, 317 7th Ave SW

Attend the CAPL/CAPLA Spring Networking event and hear from local hockey legend, Lanny McDonald.

Tickets: $50 members/ $100 non-members

*include 2 drink tickets and food

Space is limited, register today at: https://landman.ca/event/2152