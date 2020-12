Energy Excellence Awards Cancelled For 2021, But We Still Want To Hear From You

The COVID-19 pandemic has reluctantly forced us to cancel the 2021 Daily Oil Bulletin Energy Excellence Awards, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to learn about your successes in project execution, innovation and technology, as well as environmental excellence (click here for all of the 2020 winners).

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more