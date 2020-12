Many 2021 Spending Plans Propose Lower Or Flat Capex, Focus On Sustaining Capital – Latest Updates To Capital Spending, Drilling And Production Forecasts

Proposed 2021 spending levels for some Canadian exploration and production companies are below where they landed for 2020 or essentially flat and many of next year’s capital programs announced to date are focused on sustaining capital as opposed to growth.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more