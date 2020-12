Journey Announces Revised Closing Date For Countess Asset Sale

Journey Energy Inc. reports that the previously announced disposition of its Countess area assets has been mutually deferred with the purchaser to a new closing date of Feb. 1, 2021.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more