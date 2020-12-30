New Course Prepares Oilfield Services For ESG Conversation, Action

A new course for oilfield services is designed to take the guesswork out of ESG reporting while giving attendees the tools to advance the ESG conversation.

The three-hour live course on February 18 — ESG fundamentals for Oilfield Services — is the second of two-scheduled upcoming JWN Learning ESG courses slated for February. The first course on February 17 is designed for oil and gas producers.

Instructor Rosa Rivero, principal of Responsibility Matters Inc., will delve into the key trends in ESG disclosure for the energy industry, the key distinctions among the disclosure frameworks, and share action items to start or advance the ESG conversation at participants’ organizations.

Rivero is a recognized leader in the sustainability/ESG reporting space with extensive experience in the oil and gas sector.

Topics also include the anatomy of a report, the terminology used in ESG reporting, the ESG ecosystem and much more.

Course attendees will receive 60 days access to Evaluate Energy documents, the leading research solution for upstream corporation presentations and ESG documents.

Register or learn more here.