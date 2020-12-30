JWN E-Learning Course Listings
JWN Energy is currently offering the following four e-learning course. Click on the links for more information, and to register:
- Methane Emissions Management (MEM) - Live Course – Jan. 21, 2021
- ESG Fundamentals for Oil and Gas Producers – Feb. 17, 2021
- ESG fundamentals for Oilfield Services – Feb. 18, 2021
- Navigating the energy regulator when conducting acquisitions and divestitures – March 11, 2021
