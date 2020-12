Denbury To Acquire Wyoming CO2-EOR Fields

Denbury Inc. has entered into an agreement with a subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation to acquire a nearly 100 per cent working interest (approximately 83 per cent net revenue interest) in the Big Sand Draw and Beaver Creek oilfields located in Freemont County, Wyo., for a cash purchase price of US$12 million.

