Paul Ziff, Who Built Prominent Industry Consultancy Ziff Energy Group, Has Died

Paul Ziff, who built an oil and gas consulting firm bearing his name and turned it into one of the most respected energy consulting companies in the world, with a focus on the natural gas sector, has died.

Ziff, who retired from Ziff Energy Group in 2016, following the firm’s sale to U.S.-based consulting giant Solomon Associates LLC, was found dead by police this past weekend in his Britannia Drive home in Calgary. No cause of death has been released. He was 69. His wife and other family members were staying in their second home in California when he died.

Ziff Energy’s cost studies for producing gas basins worldwide became benchmarks for the industry. An online service was held for the former energy industry leader this morning. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, it is unlikely a formal service will be held.

A link to his obituary is available here.