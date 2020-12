IHS Markit Report Sees Narrowing In Crude Differentials With Easing Of Pipeline Constraints

Increased crude oil export capacity out of Western Canada could provide an opportunity for crude differentials to narrow by about US$3/bbl to $4/bbl on average over the next decade, according to an IHS Markit Canadian Oil Sands Dialogue report.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more