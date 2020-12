Hibernia To Receive NL Government Support

Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. (HMDC) will receive up to $38 million (approximately 40 per cent of total project costs) for the Hibernia project, to restart well work, perform drill rig upgrades, and invest in new digital technology, resulting in an estimated 300,000 hours of work over an estimated 18-month period.

