Upstream

Tamarack Closes Clearwater Acquisitions

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. closed two strategic acquisitions, which establish a significant consolidated and operated position in the Clearwater oil play in the Greater Nipisi area, along with interests in the Jarvie area of Alberta, for a total net purchase price of $74 million, after deducting the proceeds from the sale of a two per cent newly created gross overriding royalty on a select portion of the acquired properties.

