Canadian Shippers Group Challenges Enbridge Argument It Faces Volume Risk From New Pipelines

Enbridge Inc. has failed to demonstrate a long term risk of declining volumes on the Canadian Mainline due to completion of Keystone XL and the Trans Mountain expansion, which it has argued is a major reason to seek approval for contract transportation service, says a group of Canadian shippers.

