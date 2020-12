Trans Mountain Expansion Will Be Needed, Says Company President

The target in-service date for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is still two years out but when the long-awaited project does come into service, western Canadian producers will have access to all of southeast Asia, says the company’s top executive.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more