Canada's Role In The Evolving Energy Landscape — CSUR Technical Webinar — December 10

Summary

The Canadian oil and gas industry is evolving. The past six years have been a roller coaster for Canadian operators with multiple price crashes, production curtailments, continuing egress issues and ESG performance coming under the microscope. Coronavirus and the resulting demand crash are merely the latest free fall on the track. But, does being an experienced hand with shut-ins and pricing pain increase the resilience of Canadian companies to these latest trials?

To answer these questions and more, we'll look at what effect the events of 2020 had on rig counts, production, capital expenditures, and the financial health of companies. We know there will be lingering consequences of the pandemic and price crash for years. What are the challenges and opportunities that lay ahead? And how will these help shape the Canadian industry in 2021 and beyond?

PRESENTER: April Read, MBA, P.Geol. - Senior Analyst, Canada Upstream Research from Wood Mackenzie.

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Thursday, December 10, 2020 (from 10:00 to 10:40am MST)

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website