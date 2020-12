USask Researcher Building Better Steel For Cold-Climate Oil And Gas Pipelines

The University of Saskatchewan has announced $770,000 in combined funding from Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) and partners so that researchers can develop high-strength, cold-tolerant steel for pipelines.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more