Trans Mountain Expansion Work Temporarily On Hold For Safety Stand Down

Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC says it has temporarily halted all expansion construction until Jan. 4, 2021 for a voluntary project-wide safety stand down following recent safety incidents on worksites, including one fatality in Edmonton.

