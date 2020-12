Indigenous Youth Offer Opportunities For Energy Sector’s Workforce Future: PetroLMI Report

Creating opportunities for Indigenous Canadians — particularly youth — to engage in energy industry activity is critical as the oil and gas sector emerges from the COVID-19 downturn, says a newly-released PetroLMI report.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more