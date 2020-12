Federal Government Launches ‘Action Plan’ For Small Modular Reactors

The federal government’s small modular reactors (SMR) action plan seeks to advance the safe and responsible development and deployment of SMRs through a pan-Canadian approach in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous peoples, organized labour, utilities, industry, innovators, academia and civil society.

