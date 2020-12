Proposed Hike In Keystone Variable Tolls Going To CER Hearing

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) says it will hold a public hearing to consider a complaint from Phillips 66 Canada Ltd. about a proposed 22.5 per cent increase in variable tolls on the Keystone pipeline system in Canada effective Jan. 1, 2020.

