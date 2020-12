CER Intervention Sought As Burnaby Refuses To Issue Tree Cutting Permit To Trans Mountain

Citing the urgent need to keep the project on schedule, Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC has asked the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) to lift an approval condition that it obtain tree cutting permits from the city of Burnaby for project-related tree clearing within the city.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more