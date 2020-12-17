Beckie Scott Continues To Capture Our Hearts With Charity Organization, Spirit North

Note from Bill Whitelaw, CEO of Glacier Resource Innovation Group and JWN Energy:

In many ways, Spirit North represents the potential of our times. History will tell us the moves we make as Canadians today in the spirit of authentic reconciliation with our Indigenous communities will lay reconciliation foundations for generations to come. With its focus on empowering Indigenous youth through sport and play, Spirit North's efforts are critical to the foundations onto which those youth will step as community members and leaders.

In the first of a series, through an outreach partnership with the Glacier Resource Innovation Group (of which JWN Energy is part), Spirit North founder and Olympian Beckie Scott chronicles her personal reconciliation journey.

I grew up in Vermilion, Alta., a small prairie town in northeastern Alberta located just down the Yellowhead highway from the world’s largest Easter egg, and the world’s largest sausage. As the only child of two radical outdoor wilderness enthusiasts determined to hike, canoe, ski and camp every spare minute they had, my childhood was a unique combination of time spent exploring regions as remote as the Churchill river system and familiar as the trail network of Vermilion’s beautiful little provincial park.

Sport was woven into the fabric of our family life and part of my everyday existence. I learned to swim at our local pool, and to ski on the local trails with my parents either coaching, volunteering or cheering from the sidelines. Watching CBC’s Sports Saturday together with my Dad was a never-missed weekend ritual and it was there, watching the incredible displays of human spirit as athletes from around the globe competed against each other in stunning displays of passionate, heroic efforts that a vision of myself as an elite athlete — a competitor, an Olympian — began to crystalize.

Despite no real or perceptible athletic talent to speak of, I dove headfirst into the Olympic dream and spent my teenage years racing around the province and soon, the country. I absolutely loved sport for the way it generated camaraderie and created paths and connections to growth and opportunities that I had not known were there before. I loved the community I was becoming a part of, and I loved the sense of belonging and inclusion that seemed to be part and parcel of being an athlete. It was inspiring, exhilarating and truly exciting.

Following my Olympic dream was not without its challenges and my early years competing on the World Cup circuit were fraught with failures and disappointment. Time and again the depth of field and calibre of competition would deliver a swift gut-kick to my dreams and goals as each pass across the finish line (and publication of the results sheet!) seemed to shutter the doors on my ambitions a little bit further.

Over time, and with the enormous help and contributions of an entire cast of characters united in the same shared vision, I turned a fledgling career into Canada’s first Olympic gold in the sport of cross-country skiing. It was magical, monumental and cause for celebration: it was also a time to reflect on all the gifts and skills I had gained through sport — and chart a new course ahead that involved giving back.