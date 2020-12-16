Search
Oilfield Services

Contract ‘Terminated’ For TMX Spread 5B

Macro Enterprises Inc. reported that Macro Spiecapag Trans Mountain Joint Venture, its 50/50 joint venture with Spiecapag Canada Corp., received a notice of termination from Trans Mountain Pipeline L.P. to “terminate for cause” the construction contract for Spread 5B of the Trans Mountain expansion pipeline project due to ongoing challenges between the joint venture and Trans Mountain.

