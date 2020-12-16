Contract ‘Terminated’ For TMX Spread 5B

Macro Enterprises Inc. reported that Macro Spiecapag Trans Mountain Joint Venture, its 50/50 joint venture with Spiecapag Canada Corp., received a notice of termination from Trans Mountain Pipeline L.P. to “terminate for cause” the construction contract for Spread 5B of the Trans Mountain expansion pipeline project due to ongoing challenges between the joint venture and Trans Mountain.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more