Courses and Conferences

PMG 2021 Online Training Courses

Currently, we have expanded our online courses, which are “Live”, as follow:

 

  1. Exploitation of Tight and Unconventional Reservoirs              Jan. 4-6-2021, 2021
  2. Waterflood Management                                                                Jan. 11-13, 2021       
  3. Overview of Well Injection Tests                                                   Jan. 21, 2021
  4. Basic Well Test Analysis                                                                  Jan. 25-27, 2021
  5. Fundamentals of Reservoir Engineering                                     Feb. 1-5, 2021
  6. Hydraulic Fracture Stimulation                                                     Feb. 1-5, 2021
  7. Petroleum Engineering for Non-engineers                                 Feb. 9-12, 2021
  8. Performance Evaluation of Horizontal Wells                               Feb. 15-19, 2021
  9. Primary and Remedial Cementing                                                 Feb. 15-19, 2021
  10. Advanced Well Test Analysis                                                            Feb. 22-23, 2021
  11. Analysis and Design of Thermal Recovery Projects                     Feb. 16-20, 2021
  12. project management and communication skills                          (Date: TBA)

 

For more information, please visit our web:  www.petromgt.com or contact Mr. Saad Ibrahim at (403) 616-8330

 