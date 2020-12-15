PMG 2021 Online Training Courses
Currently, we have expanded our online courses, which are “Live”, as follow:
- Exploitation of Tight and Unconventional Reservoirs Jan. 4-6-2021, 2021
- Waterflood Management Jan. 11-13, 2021
- Overview of Well Injection Tests Jan. 21, 2021
- Basic Well Test Analysis Jan. 25-27, 2021
- Fundamentals of Reservoir Engineering Feb. 1-5, 2021
- Hydraulic Fracture Stimulation Feb. 1-5, 2021
- Petroleum Engineering for Non-engineers Feb. 9-12, 2021
- Performance Evaluation of Horizontal Wells Feb. 15-19, 2021
- Primary and Remedial Cementing Feb. 15-19, 2021
- Advanced Well Test Analysis Feb. 22-23, 2021
- Analysis and Design of Thermal Recovery Projects Feb. 16-20, 2021
- project management and communication skills (Date: TBA)
For more information, please visit our web: www.petromgt.com or contact Mr. Saad Ibrahim at (403) 616-8330
