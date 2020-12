Two Deferred Projects Reactivated, Petrochemical Plant Suspended Indefinitely, Says Pembina

Pembina Pipeline Corporation has set a 2021 capital budget of $730 million as it reactivates two previously deferred growth projects, a revised Phase VII Peace Pipeline expansion and Empress co-generation facility, although a joint venture petrochemical project has been suspended indefinitely.

