Series Reveals Impact Of COVID-19 On Canada’s Energy Workforce

PetroLMI surveyed more than 300 employed and unemployed energy workers across Canada to find out how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their jobs and future employment plans. In addition, 13 key leaders from energy companies were interviewed to canvass their perspectives on the same topics. The results were compiled in a series titled The Impact of COVID-19 on Canada’s Energy Workforce: A four-part series on work practices, productivity and opportunities.

“We learned a great deal about how COVID-19 has impacted day-to-day work in the energy sector, what skills workers believe are more in demand, how they feel about returning to work, and whether they’re seeking training or other employment opportunities,” explains Carol Howes, Vice President of Communications and PetroLMI, Energy Safety Canada. “Each part provides useful insights.”

Part 1: Labour Cost Reductions and Productivity focuses on the labour cost reductions implemented by companies and how industry work practices and worker productivity changed in response to the onset of public health restrictions.

Part 2: Return to Work explores how workers feel about returning to work and what actions employers can take to address workers’ concerns and ensure their safety.

Part 3: Opportunities, Challenges, Skills and Training examines which skills and training workers believe are in demand. It also looks at whether energy workers are seeking employment in a diﬀerent sub-sector of the energy industry or other industries.

Part 4: Impact on Unemployed and Temporarily Laid Off Workers explores the job search and training activities unemployed and temporarily laid off workers have been engaged in, including potential plans should they not be called back to work or able to find other work.

“This series benefits both workers and employers in helping them to understand how the dual impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing industry downturn has affected the workforce and employment,” says Howes.

In addition, PetroLMI offered two webinars to review key findings, which are now available on demand. The first webinar covers Parts 1 and 2, and the second webinar addresses Parts 3 and 4.

The series was funded by the Government of Canada’s Sectoral Initiatives Program.