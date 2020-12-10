New Course Charts ESG Fundamentals For Oil And Gas Producers

Course description

In a world where climate is dominating not only the public conversation but also access to capital, energy companies can no longer ignore ESG issues. It’s difficult to know where to start. In this session you will learn what ESG is and isn’t, why ESG reporting has become so important, and the key distinctions between disclosure frameworks.

This session is designed to help you speak intelligently about ESG to investors, your board and executive team, and other stakeholders. You will have a solid grasp on the players in the industry and how they interact in ways that can impact your company, whether the company is public or private.

This live course, to be held Feb. 17, 2021, is delivered by Rosa Rivero of Responsibility Matters, in partnership with JWN Energy and the Daily Oil Bulletin.

Click here for more information on this specific course or to register. JWN’s e-learning store is here.

Bio

Rosa Rivero

Rosa is a Principal at Responsibility Matters, and a Mechanical Engineer with an MBA from the Haskayne School of Business. She is a recognized leader in the sustainability/ESG reporting space with extensive experience in the oil and gas sector. Rosa has led the development of sustainability/ESG reports for companies with operations in the US, Canada, and around the world, and for oil and gas producers ranging in size from small independent operators to the major integrated players.

Responsibility Matters

Responsibility Matters Inc. is an advisory firm focused exclusively on sustainability/ESG reporting. Responsibility Matters has helped its clients publish more than 80 reports and their team has facilitated more than 45 materiality assessments. Responsibility Matters helps companies identify the environmental, social and governance topics that are most relevant and improve their credibility through transparent reporting.

Duration

3.5 hours

Price

$400 USD

Learning outcomes

Understand the key trends in ESG disclosure for oil and gas producers

Learn the key distinctions among the disclosure frameworks

Actionable items to start or advance the ESG conversation in your organization

Course outline

Modules

Terminology: CSR, sustainability, and ESG Pressures: Who is asking? Where are they asking? How does ESG apply to a small producer? Or a private company? Who is the audience of ESG reports? The ESG ecosystem Introduction to frameworks GRI vs SASB TCFD and other frameworks Anatomy of a report Where can I start?

Click here for more information on this specific course or to register.