B.C. OGC Completes Methane Survey; No Evidence Of Leaks

The BC Oil and Gas Commission (OGC) recently completed an aerial survey of 98 decommissioned gas wells in the Foothills between Hudson’s Hope and the Alberta border.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more