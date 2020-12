SRP Funding Being Allocated To The Field – Latest Updates To Capital Spending, Drilling And Production Forecasts For 2021

Numerous Canadian E&P and oilfield services companies have applied for and received abandonment and reclamation funding under the Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program (SRP), funds that have been — or will be — used in the field.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more