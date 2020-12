CNRL, SPOG Realize Cost-Effective Alternative Methane Emissions Reductions Outcomes

Companies and collaborations that have taken up the opportunity to develop their own fugitive emissions management programs (FEMP) as alternatives to prescribed methods to phasedown methane emissions are showing significant cost savings to meet the required reductions.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more