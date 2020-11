Topaz Closes Over-Allotment Option

Topaz Energy Corp. reported that the over-allotment option granted to underwriters related to its IPO to purchase up to an additional 2,509,650 common shares at a price of $13 per common was exercised in full, generating additional gross proceeds to the company of $32,625,450.

